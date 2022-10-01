Congress organises road roko for re-laying two national highways

Over 300 Congress functionaries and the public were arrested when they staged road roko at Thottiyodu Junction near here on Saturday demanding the re-laying of the busy Kanniyakumari – Kaliyakkavilai and Kaavalkinaru – Kaliyakkavilai roads.

Led by MLAs J.G. Prince and Rajeshkumar, the protestors blocked the vehicular traffic at Thottiyodu Junction on the dangerously damaged Nagercoil – Kaliyakkavilai Highway. They raised slogans demanding the re-laying of the unmotorable roads which were causing accidents including fatal mishaps everyday.

“Even though we’ve forwarded around 100 petitions to the State and the Central Government officials seeking the re-laying of these roads being used by thousands of vehicles everyday, no step has been taken to ensure the safe travelling of the taxpayers. Hence, we’re staging the road roko condemning the official apathy,” said Mr. Prince.

As the protestors gathered at the venue, officials of National Highways Authority of India held last minute talks with them in a bid to pacify the agitators. When reply given by the NHAI officials failed to pacify the MLAs and other protestors, they blocked the road to completely paralyze the movement of vehicles for a few kilometers.

Even as they were being arrested, Mr. Prince warned that they would lay siege to the NHAI office here if the officials concerned failed to start re-laying the road within October 10.