Congress not to protest against Union Finance Minister: MP

November 17, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, has said that his party would not show black flag to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her proposed visit to the district on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Tagore said that the Congress party had announced the black flag protest against the Union Minister after the Centre delayed release of funds towards payment of wages for workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

“However, workers today revealed that they have received their wages which was pending for more than 14 weeks. Some have received in full, some have got partial payment,” he said.

Stating that the Centre should clear all the pending arrears to the workers, Mr. Tagore thanked the Union Finance Minister.

“Since the funds have been released, we decide to give up the protest,” he said.

The Congress MP also complained that as an MP he had not received any invitation for the function in which the Union Finance Minister is participating in Virudhunagar on Sunday.