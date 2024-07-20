Congress must have representation in T.N. Cabinet after 2026 Assembly poll: Karthi Chidambaram

The Congress should have representation in the Tamil Nadu State cabinet after the 2026 Assembly election, Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram has said.

Addressing party cadre here on Saturday, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, he said it was a fact that the Congress won in Sivanganga Lok Sabha election on the strength of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance. “That does not mean that the Congress is weak in the district. It is has a good base and people should not construe that the party has not added strength to the alliance,” he pointed out.

The Sivaganga MP said that Minorities and members of the Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu vote only for the alliance of which Congress is a part. “Minorities and Scheduled Castes voted for the Congress with the faith that the party would form a secular government at the Centre which would work for the oppressed classes. That led the DMK-led alliance to sweep all the 40 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu [and Puducherry],” he added.

A handful of MPs for the party does not mean that the Congress is very active in the State. “We need more MLAs and the party should get representation in the State cabinet and in the local bodies in the future,” he said amidst loud applause from the party cadre. The Congress is going to form the government in the Centre in 2029. But, the 2026 Assembly election is very crucial for the party in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Karthi said.

“If we need to bring the youth back to the Congress, our style of functioning should change. Just because, we are part of an alliance during the election, it does not mean that we should do not raise the issues pertaining to the common man during the non-election period,” he said.

“The party’s State leadership should also boldly rake up the State-centric issues, despite the discomforts, to uphold the Congress party’s unique identity. Only then the lower-level functionaries will act courageously and the Congress can emerge as a constructive political party,” Mr. Karthi added.