Congress MP urges Centre to include Sivakasi in Smart City project

February 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Sivakasi

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has sought ₹1,000 crore fund from the Union government for development of Sivakasi Corporation.

After inaugurating a reverse osmosis drinking water treatment plant in the city, Mr. Tagore said two years after it was made a corporation, Sivakasi city has not seen any major development.

“We want Sivakasi to be included in the Smart City project. The Corporation is getting ready with a list of schemes that needs funding from the Centre,” he said. He also asked the Mayor to change the name boards, which still carried, Sivakasi municipality name, at the earliest.

When asked about the non-appointment of Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives in Sivakasi for long, Mr. Tagore said that it was also an example of how the Centre has been ignoring Sivakasi. The revocation of suspension of 70 fireworks units here could not be done due to the absence of a Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives he said.

Besides, the Centre had also neglected Sivakasi by not including Sivakasi railway station in the Amrit Bharat scheme under which railway stations would be redeveloped, he charged.

Responding to AIADMK leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami complaining that the ruling DMK was not allowing voters of Erode East Assembly constituency to go for AIADMK byelection campaign meetings, Mr. Tagore said it only showed that AIADMK has realised its defeat.

“After all his election strategies have failed, the AIADMK is now complaining against the people. They are crying sour as they know that the AIADMK will be defeated,” the Congress MP said.

The MP also visited Sivakasi Corporation School at Ammankoilpatti Street and interacted with the students. He promised to provide furniture required for the school. Mayor, I. Sangeetha, Deputy Mayor, K. Vigneshpriya and Corporation Commissioner, P. Krishnamoorthi, were present.