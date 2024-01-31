Congress MP rues over non declaration of Madurai airport as international terminal

January 31, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, has deplored the Centre for its ‘continued’ discrimination against Madurai airport.

In a social media post, the Congress MP pointed out that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified Surat airport in Gujarat as an international airport with immediate effect.

Recalling that the same demand for declaring Madurai airport as an international terminal has not been heeded by the Centre for 10 years, he said discrimination continues against the Madurai airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got a customs airport in 2013 and still we wait,” he said in his post.

Mr. Tagore said that Madurai airport had more footfall of domestic and international passengers than Surat.

“Only if the airport becomes an international terminal, the process of getting point of call for operating interinational flights to different destination would become easy,” he said.

Tourist operators in Madurai had been saying that there was a huge potential for operating flights to Singapore, Malaysia and several Gulf countries.

“Tamil Nadu will not get its due until INDIA wins,” the MP said in his social media post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.