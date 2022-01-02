Congress MP raps Centre over ‘stepmotherly treatment’ of T.N.

It has not announced Madurai airport as an international terminal: Manickam Tagore

Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore on Sunday said the Centre’s stepmotherly treatment of Tamil Nadu continued with non-announcement of Madurai airport as an international terminal and non-setting up of a NEERI branch at Karaikudi to help the fireworks industry.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Tagore said he welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Virudhunagar on January 12. He would be the second Prime Minister after Rajiv Gandhi to visit the district..

The Centre had a wrong perception of the fireworks industry. “I hope the PM’s visit to Virudhunagar changes that perception and helps in protecting the industry that is on the verge of extinction,” he said.

Mr. Tagore wanted the Centre to consider the long-pending demand for a flyover at Padanthal junction at Sattur near Virudhunagar Collectorate and two road overbridges at Tiruthangal and Satchiyapuram in Sivakasi.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation for AIIMs in Madurai 2019. But now, the Centre claimed that the medical facility woud come up by 2026. “Whenever we ask the Centre about AIIMS, the reply is it will come up only if there are funds from Japanese International Cooperation Agency. It is as if we need to ask the Japanese Government about this,” he quipped.

Stating that the previous Congress-led UPA Government brought in international flight services to Madurai, connecting the temple city with Dubai in 2012 and Colombo in 2013. “Since last year, the demand has been to declare Madurai as an international terminal. But, the Centre has not shown the same interest like it did in the case of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.”

The Prime Minister, who would land at Madurai airport, should declare it as an international airport and NEERI branch at Karaikudi would help the fireworks industry get easy access to its office for obtaining green crackers certificate.

On the AIADMK’s claim that the inauguration of 11 government medical colleges on January 12 was its achievement, Mr. Tagore said the medical colleges came up due to a policy decision and with taxpayers money.

He took a dig at former State Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji for absconding in a cheating case instead of facing it legally.