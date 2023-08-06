August 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Congress MP, B. Manickam Tagore, has raised question over the absence of senior party leaders in ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra taken out by BJP State president K. Annamalai.

Terming the yatra as a ‘drama’, the Virudhunagar MP said that BJP senior leaders, Pon. Radhakrishnan, H. Raja and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan were missing in the yatra.

“Mr. Radhakrishnan, who was there in the yatra in Ramanathapuram district, was absent when the yatra reached Madurai,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Annamalai had said that Mr. Radhakrishnan would guide the road show in its first leg in southern districts.

Stating that people of Tamil Nadu would not fall for ‘the drama’, Mr. Tagore said that Mr. Annamalai was doing politics in the social media.

He criticised Narendra Modi Government for spending too much money on propaganda for the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme.

“Why should the Prime Minister make political statement in a Government function organised to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of stations,” he asked.

He said that the Opposition parties were asking him to come to Parliament and speak about Manipur violence.

With the Supreme Court staying the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he is likely to participate in the no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in the Parliament, Mr. Tagore said.

“Since, he would rake up Adani-Modi nexus, efforts are being taken to prevent Mr. Rahul from entering the Parliament,” he added.

The Opposition parties would discuss about lifting disqualification of Mr. Rahul on Monday.