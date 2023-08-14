Congress MP joins issue with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

August 14, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore of the Congress said on Monday that the 200-acre land meant for construction of AIIMS—Madurai was handed over to the Centre before the end of COVID-19 pandemic by the previous AIADMK government and the DMK could not be blamed for the delay in commencement of construction of the hospital building.

“If at all there was any delay in handing over of the land which has delayed the construction of AIIMS—Madurai, only the previous AIADMK government has to be blamed,” he said.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Tagore said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had blamed the DMK government for the delay in handing over of the land in Thoppur in Madurai during her speech on the no-confidence motion in Parliament recently.

“The then Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar had declared before the end of COVID-19 that the entire parcel of land had been handed over to the Centre. It seems that the Union Minister was finding fault with the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led AIADMK government and not the DMK government,” he added.

Mr. Tagore, along with MLA G. Ashokan, inspected a few schools in Sivakasi Assembly constituency. “We interacted with the students on the danger of hatred. We believe that the teachers of primary schools have a greater role in ensuring that the students do not have casteist and communal sentiments,” he said.

Mr. Tagore said several organisations were trying to perpetuate caste and religion-based hatred. Welcoming the constitution of a one-man commission, led by former High Court Judge Chandru to study the issue, he said hatred among the students would affect the State’s development.

Accusing Governor R.N. Ravi of having anti-Tamil Nadu mindset, he said his remarks made in this vein was only bringing together the anti-Modi voices in the State.

