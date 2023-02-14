Congress MP from Virudhunagar writes to PM Modi, raises questions about industrialist Adani

February 14, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore has raised pointed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pertaining to foreign tours by the Prime Minister, in which industrialist Gautam Adani had allegedly accompanied him, and the consequent benefits allegedly received by the Adani Group.

In a letter dated, February 9, the Congress MP also sought details of the number of times Mr. Adani had joined the PM after he had landed in foreign countries, over the last eight years. Similarly, he wanted the Prime Minister’s office to provide details of the visits undertaken by Mr. Adani to a country immediately after the official visit of the Prime Minister.

Among other details he has sought are the contracts the Adani Group received after the PM’s visit to a country, and the funds Mr. Adani and his groups had donated to the Bharatiya Janata Party over the last two decades.

“These are the questions raised by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament and he got no replies from the Prime Minister,” Mr. Tagore said.

Other MPs have also sought the details about the alleged “connivance” of the PMO with the “monopolistic Corporate” in both the Houses, which has raised serious doubts not only among the common man, but also all over the world, they say. “As an MP, I have the right to ask the Prime Minister and he is duty bound to reply to my queries,” the Mr. Tagore said.

Stating that these questions were very important as Mr. Adani had accompanied the PM on many of his foreign visits., he said, “The country would like to know the benefits of the PM’s foreign visits and they are no secret.”

The MP said that his party would keep on raising these issues on every possible forum, including in Parliament, till they got a proper reply.