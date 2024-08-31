Congress MP expresses anguish over Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat not stopping in Virudhunagar

Expressing anguish over non-stoppage of Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off on Saturday, Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, wondered why the Union Government was discriminating against Virudhunagar, which is an aspirational district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It being a district headquarters and declared as one of the two aspirational districts of Tamil Nadu by the Modi Government, it is not fair in not stopping the Vande Bharat Express that runs through this important junction,” he said.

The Congress MP said that Virudhunagar railway junction provides a major rail connectivity to industrial towns like Sivakasi, Tiruthangal, Rajapalayam and Aruppukottai and the pilgrimage town of Srivilliputtur and the tourist spot of Courtallam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of IT professionals, businessmen from Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts travel to Chennai,” he added.

With Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Srivillliputtur and Sivakasi, not having adequate number of train services, a stoppage at Virudhunagar would have helped people of these towns get an additional day train.

“I fear that the railway authorities would stop this Vande Bharat Express over a period of time complaining that it does not have good patronage from passengers,” he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tagore said that he had already raised this issue in Parliament during the Budget session.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, while talking to reporters here, said that the railways would consider to provide a stoppage at Virudhunagar junction.

He said that Vande Bharat being a high-speed train has been provided limited stoppages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, railway officers will study the potential of patronage for the train in Virudhunagar junction and based on its outcome, a decision would be taken,” he said.

Mr. Somanna also sounded positive on making Koodal Nagar railway station the second terminal for Madurai.

The Minister said that he would soon inspect the New Pamban railway bridge and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to Tamil Nadu for its inauguration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.