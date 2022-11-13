Congress MP demands train service to Velankanni

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has demanded the Union Railway Ministry to operate a direct special train from Nagercoil to Velankanni here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the railways should reintroduce all the stoppages of trains in Kanniyakumari district, which was in existence before the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many representations were given to the officials, they have not taken any tangible move, he claimed.

He said that there were aplenty of representations from the people to operate a direct train to Velankanni from here. “ I had written to the railways in this regard, but it is yet to give a green signal to the request,” he added.

On the funding from Union government, the MP said that there were undue delays in according sanctions. As a result, many development programmes in Kanniyakumari district were either getting delayed or could not be implemented on time. The Centre should be impartial and release funds.

He also wanted sanction of funds provided to the Lok Sabha MPs resumed as the elected representatives had the responsibility to help the needy people and community in the constituency.