Congress MP criticises Kushboo

SIVAGANGA

Like the Olympics event, which is held once in four years, actor Kushboo hopped from one party to another, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that anyone may get an impression that the actor was not engaged in politics on principle.

“When a person, who had vehemently opposed the BJP all these years, it would not be just possible to join the party now. The ideologies of Congress and the BJP were different on very many issues...” he noted.

On NEET, the MP said that he initially welcomed, but later realised that a majority of the students from rural backgrounds had difficulties in sailing through the examination. Hence, the State government should ensure that Tamil Nadu got exemption and scrapped the NEET.