Congressmen show black flags protesting against PM Modi’s arrival in Kanniyakumari

Updated - May 30, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli District Congress Committee president Sankarapandian hoisting black flag along with party cadets on the party office at Kokkirakulam in Tirunelveli on Thursday in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari on Thursday.

Tirunelveli District Congress Committee president Sankarapandian hoisting black flag along with party cadets on the party office at Kokkirakulam in Tirunelveli on Thursday in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The Congress cadres showed up black flags as a mark of protest across many southern districts on Thursday against the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kanniyakumari.

The BJP had announced that the Prime Minister would visit the southern most tip here and meditate for 45 hours from Thursday evening.

Describing it as seeking political mileage, the Congress cadres in Tirunelveli Vanarpet said that the Election Commission was not only partial, but had decided to remain silent. The beginning of the end for the BJP had started, said Tirunelveli DCC president Sankarapandian.

A new era would begin from June 4 in the country under the leadership of the Congress, the cadres said and criticised Mr. Modi for staging a drama. This was nothing but trying to cover up for their misdeed over the last decade.

In Dindigul district, heavy police was deployed near the District Congress Committee office. The police said that about 25 Congress functionaries had planned to proceed to Kanniyakumari district. On hearing about it, they were detained.

In Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Theni districts, the cadres showed black flags as a part of their demonstration. The demonstrators said that when the BJP government neglected Tamil Nadu, why did their leaders come here now to meditate? This was nothing but an act of misleading the people. Tamil Nadu voters were intelligent, Durai Manikandan, Dindigul DCC president said.

