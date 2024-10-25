Congress members stage demo in Tirunelveli against TN Governor

Staging a demonstration against the Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi for his anti-Tamil remarks and criticism of the Tamizh Thaai Vaazthu, the Congress functionaries and party cadres sang the verse on Friday.

The Governor, who is participating in the 31st annual convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on Saturday, arrived here on Friday.

The Congress functionaries, who had assembled near Vannarpet, sang the Tamizh Thaai Vaazthu and raised slogans against the Governor.

The SFI members also staged an agitation.

The police said that they arrested the SFI members and released them in the evening.

