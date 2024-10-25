GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress members stage demo in Tirunelveli against TN Governor

Published - October 25, 2024 08:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Staging a demonstration against the Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi for his anti-Tamil remarks and criticism of the Tamizh Thaai Vaazthu, the Congress functionaries and party cadres sang the verse on Friday.

The Governor, who is participating in the 31st annual convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on Saturday, arrived here on Friday.

The Congress functionaries, who had assembled near Vannarpet, sang the Tamizh Thaai Vaazthu and raised slogans against the Governor.

The SFI members also staged an agitation.

The police said that they arrested the SFI members and released them in the evening.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.