Congress leadership urged not to give poll ticket to Sivaganga MP

February 05, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - SIVAGANGA

With the Lok Sabha election fast approaching, the intra-party feud in the Congress in Sivaganga district seems to have worsened.

Loyalists of former Union Minister E.M. Sudarsana Nachiappan and senior leader K.R. Ramasami, among others, had passed resolutions, including an appeal to the Congress high command not to give ticket to MP Karti Chidambaram this time to contest from Sivaganga constituency.

Countering this, Mr. Karti Chidambaram’s supporters, in a separate meeting, passed resolutions urging the high command to give him a ticket.

One of his supporters told The Hindu on Sunday: “Some small group [of persons] who are irrelevant to the party showed up during the election. After that they vanished. We do not want to give them importance,” he said.

He said that the MP had done so much good for the constituency despite remaining in the Opposition. Above all, the recent addition of a new law college for the district at ₹100 crore was a big achievement, he added.

Loyalists of Mr. Nachiappan have planned to intensify campaign against the manner in which Mr. Karti Chidambaram had spoken ill of the party and the high command.

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would win across the country and Mr. Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister, Mr. Nachiappan’s supporters said.