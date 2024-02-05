GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leadership urged not to give poll ticket to Sivaganga MP

February 05, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

With the Lok Sabha election fast approaching, the intra-party feud in the Congress in Sivaganga district seems to have worsened.

Loyalists of former Union Minister E.M. Sudarsana Nachiappan and senior leader K.R. Ramasami, among others, had passed resolutions, including an appeal to the Congress high command not to give ticket to MP Karti Chidambaram this time to contest from Sivaganga constituency.

Countering this, Mr. Karti Chidambaram’s supporters, in a separate meeting, passed resolutions urging the high command to give him a ticket.

One of his supporters told The Hindu on Sunday: “Some small group [of persons] who are irrelevant to the party showed up during the election. After that they vanished. We do not want to give them importance,” he said.

He said that the MP had done so much good for the constituency despite remaining in the Opposition. Above all, the recent addition of a new law college for the district at ₹100 crore was a big achievement, he added.

Loyalists of Mr. Nachiappan have planned to intensify campaign against the manner in which Mr. Karti Chidambaram had spoken ill of the party and the high command.

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would win across the country and Mr. Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister, Mr. Nachiappan’s supporters said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.