Congress holds demonstration against T.N. Governor

January 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre stage a protest in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the ‘anti-Tamil views’ being aired by Governor R.N. Ravi and accusing him of ‘disregarding all democratic values’, the Congress staged a demonstration at Palayamkottai in the district on Thursday.

 Speakers at the demonstration accused Mr. Ravi of distorting the history of Tamil Nadu and India by injecting his personal views with a hidden agenda of driving a wedge among the people from different communities to achieve religious polarisation in the State.

 They also said the Governor, while addressing the State Assembly recently, skipped mentioning the names of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and Father of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar even though the formal address contained their names.

 “Besides skipping certain portions of the Governor’s address, Mr. Ravi also infused the agenda of the RSS and the BJP in a bid to please his masters while belittling the Tamils,” the speakers alleged.

 In the demonstration held near Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi, the Congress cadre led by party’s Thoothukudi city district president C.S. Muralidharan raised slogans against the Governor and urged the Centre to shift him immediately.

 Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.

