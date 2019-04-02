‘Congress has promised to dispense with NEET’

DMK candidate K. Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that the Congress, in its manifesto, has promised to dispense with NEET exam for a few States, after the demand was put forth by the DMK.

Addressing a gathering during her campaign here, she said that the BJP government had destroyed the ambitions of the youth by introducing the exam.

In the manifesto, the Congress party has said that NEET exam was discriminatory against students from certain States.

It had also said that it interferes with the State government’s right to admit students domiciled in the State. It further said that a State-level examination of equivalent standard would be created for medical admissions, she pointed out.

Referring to a rally in which BJP national president Amit Shah participated, she said, “They have just discovered that there is a place called Thoothukudi. They are making tall promises like bullet train, but if they wanted to bring development to the place, they could have already brought it during their rule.”

She said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was opportunistic.

“A Minister (Kadambur C. Raju) had in the past said that the BJP would secure fewer votes than NOTA. The BJP had made allegations of corruption against the AIADMK government. But our alliance has parties of similar ideologies,” she said.