‘Congress has cadre in every T.N. village ’

01 April 2019

Sanjay Dutt says this is despite not being in power here for 50 years

Secretary of All India Congress Committee, Sanjay Dutt, who is in charge of the party’s Tamil Nadu affairs, has criss-crossed the State multiple times. A three-time Member of the Maharastra Legislative Council, Mr. Dutt is so familiar with the topography of Tamil Nadu that he could list out his tour plan for the next 10 days with the names of towns and districts without a pause. In this interview, he traces the strength of the party in Tamil Nadu and how Congress had nurtured its cadre base in the State where it has not ruled for the last half a century.

What is your assessment of Congress base in Tamil Nadu?

Congress party has a good cadre base in every block, village and booth. This is a unique phenomenon as it is very difficult to sustain such a cadre base despite not being in power for 50 years. That is the loyalty and commitment the cadre have for the party.

How has this been possible for such a long period?

Though it has been a marginal strength after the days of Indira Gandhi, leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have nurtured it by giving special focus to Tamil Nadu with additional representations to the State in the Union Cabinet. More representations were given to Tamil Nadu despite a small number of MPs from the State when compared to other States.

What is the mood of the people of the State now?

Going by the social media trending of ‘Go Back Modi’ when he made frequent visits in the last few days, it is very clear that the mood of the people is anti-Modi. This is because the BJP has ignored Tamil Nadu.

Even during Çyclone Ochi, he reached out to the affected people very late whereas Rahul Gandhi interacted with affected fishermen and farmers. The PM did not bother to console the victims of Cyclone Gaja even as he was having meetings with industrialists and attending marriage function of an actor.

What about the mega alliance of the BJP and AIADMK?

The BJP has been blackmailing, threatening the AIADMK government so far. AIADMK has gone with the BJP to protect the skeletons in its cupboard. The so-called coalition is an unholy alliance, given that late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had said the party would never ally with the BJP. The alliance is a marriage of convenience as against the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance that is based on ideology.

What does this Lok Sabha election mean to the Congress?

Congress cadre know that democracy is at cross roads in the country. This election is crucial because, if the dictatorship of Mr. Modi is allowed then there is a possibility that there would not be any election in future. The present government is dictating the people on even what they should eat and every institution is being destroyed.