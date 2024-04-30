Congress functionary stages protest over erratic water supply

April 30, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding sufficient drinking water supply to his ward, Congress functionary K. Sankarapandian staged a protest in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

As drinking water supply to ward 32, represented by his wife Anuradha, is reportedly insufficient and erratic, Mr. Sankarapandian, along with a few Congress functionaries, staged the protest near the District Police Office.

While the police held talks with him, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Corporation officials spoke to him over phone. After they assured that the problem would be sorted out immediately, Mr. Sankarapandian gave up the agitation.

