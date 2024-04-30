GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress functionary stages protest over erratic water supply

April 30, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding sufficient drinking water supply to his ward, Congress functionary K. Sankarapandian staged a protest in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

 As drinking water supply to ward 32, represented by his wife Anuradha, is reportedly insufficient and erratic, Mr. Sankarapandian, along with a few Congress functionaries, staged the protest near the District Police Office.

 While the police held talks with him, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Corporation officials spoke to him over phone. After they assured that the problem would be sorted out immediately, Mr. Sankarapandian gave up the agitation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.