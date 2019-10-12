Congress flays Minister for dragging Kamaraj’s name

Refuting Minister for Dairy Development K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji’s assertion that the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had refused to give a space for burying the mortal remains of K. Kamaraj, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri has said the DMK leader gave space near Gandhi Memorial and glorified him by declaring his birthday as ‘Educational Development Day’.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said Mr. Karunanidhi, besides declaring a day’s holiday for educational institutions and government offices across Tamil Nadu, mooted the idea of performing the last rites of Kamaraj on a vacant land close to the Gandhi Memorial at Guindy even as the Congress leaders were contemplating the possibilities of cremating the mortal remains of the great leader on Congress Grounds in Teynampet. While the public were paying their last respects to the departed leader at Rajaji Hall, Karunanidhi visited the site along with the then Congress leaders including Rajaram Naidu, Tindivanam Ramamurthy and Nedumaran in the night and showed them the proposed location. The Congress leaders, after visiting the site, gave their consent and never demanded a space on Marina Beach for burying the mortal remains of Kamaraj, he said. “Mr. Nedumaran, in an interview, had revealed these facts,” Mr. Alagiri recalled. Without knowing the facts, the Minister, was giving politically motivated speech, he charged.