Congress flays hike in fuel prices

Congress cadre staged a protest against the hike in fuel prices near the Clock Tower here on Monday.

Its district president Durai Manikandan led the protest.

The cadre demanded a rollback of the increase in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. “The spiralling prices of such essentials have severely affected every section of the society. It is a big blow to their livelihood,” said Mr. Manikandan.

They condemned the 5% hike in GST levied on rental of over ₹5,000 a day for a non-intensive care unit room in a hospital. “The recent hike in GST and tax imposed on a long list of goods and services has put people through immense hardship,” he said.

They raised slogans condemning the Union government for its “anti-people policies”.

They also condemned the ongoing Enforcement Directorate probe in the National Herald newspaper case. “Repeated questioning of the Congress president Sonia Gandhi seems like targeting our party and misuse of Central agencies against us,” said Mr Manikandan.

Corporation East Zone Chairperson J. Karthik, State executive committee member Mohammed Siddique, Indian Youth Congress president Mohammed Aliyar and other party functionaries were present.