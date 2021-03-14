Congress fields two first-timers in Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur seats

BJP rewards a young businessman with the party ticket

Virudhunagar

A leading industrialist, A.M.S.G. Ashokan, is the Congress candidate for Sivakasi Assembly constituency, while legal consultant P.S.W. Madhava Rao is the party candidate for Srivilliputtur (Reserved) constituency.

A former vice-chairman of Sivakasi Municipality (2006-2011), Mr. Ashokan comes from a Congress family. His father, A.M.S. Ganesan was two-time Chairperson of the municipality between (1967-1974) and his elder brother was the State president of Congress Seva Dal.

A Commerce graduate, Mr. Ashokan has been with the Congress party since 1996.

He has held top positions in the associations of fireworks manufacturers, match manufacturers and master printers. He is also the president elect of Chemical and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL).

Stating that he had been seeking party ticket to contest in Assembly and Parliament elections in the past, Mr. Ashokan said that his efforts would be promotion of digital initiative in Sivakasi and to make the town cleaner. He is pitted against AIADMK’s Lakshmi Ganesan.

Mr. Madhava Rao, a native of Watrap under Srivilliputtur constituency, is a legal consultant and LPG distributor.

His association with the party dates back to 1986 when he was president of Rajiva Gandhi Forum in Madras Law College. He has been with the National Students Union of India and held the post of State vice-president and secretary of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress.

A Pradesh Congress committee member, Mr. Rao will be contesting election for the first time. “People of Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency have a lot of aspirations. Being the son of the soil, I will strive to fulfill all their expectations,” he said. He will take on ruling party candidate, Manraj.

Meanwhile, businessman S. Rajasekar alias S.R. Thevar, of All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam, has been fielded in Tiruchuli Assembly constituency. He will contest on AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol against DMK’s MLA Thangam Thennarasu.

Mr. Rajasekar, who started his political career with Mr. Rajasekar Peravai, joined AIMMK as its general secretary in 1998 while the party was launched by Dr. N. Sethuraman.

Later, he floated Desiya Forward Bloc along with B.T. Arasakumar and contested Lok Sabha election from Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency in 2011. President of Five Districts Periyar-Vaigai Irrigation Farmers’ Association, Mr. Rajasekar has promised to improve irrigation facilities, drinking water facility and providing free coaching for NEET and government job aspirants in the constituency. He runs several businesses, including a four-star hotel in Kerala.

Bharatiya Janata Party has rewarded a young businessman, G. Pandurangan (38), with the party ticket to contest from Virudhunagar Assembly seat, after he was instrumental in enrolling over 6,000 cadres in the party.

He is into apparels manufacturing and construction materials business giving employment to over 2,500 persons. Recently, he organised a grand public meeting in the town.

He is pitted against DMK’s two-time MLA A.R.R. Seenivasan.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded Dr. A.R.R. Raghuraman, on DMK’s party ticket to contest in Sattur Assembly constituency.

A Government Medical Officer, Dr. Raghuraman quit his job and joined the party in 2012 and has been the party’s district Medical Wing secretary and has now become Virudhunagar West district secretary.

He has unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency in 2016. He will contest against AIADMK Virudhunagar East District Secretary R.K. Kalimuthu.