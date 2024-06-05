Congress, DMK candidates get more votes in all Assembly segments in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi constituencies

Congress candidate for Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency C. Robert Bruce, who led the electoral battle right from the first found of counting of votes, has polled more votes than his nearest BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthran in all six Assembly segments in the constituency.

Even though his election campaign lacked desired intensity while comparing the explosive electioneering by Mr. Nagenthran, Mr. Robert Bruce has managed to garner more votes than his rival in all six Assembly segments.

While the difference of votes bagged by Mr. Bruce and Mr. Nagenthran in Tirunelveli and Radhapuram were around 20,000, the gap widened further in Alangulam and Nanguneri segments where the Congress candidate polled 25,000 more votes than the BJP contestant.

While Ambasamudram, the last hope of the BJP, too gave a lead of over 22,000 votes to Mr. Bruce, Palayamkottai, housing more number of Muslim and Christian voters, sealed the battle in favour of the Congress candidate by giving 48,000 more votes than Mr. Nagenthran.

Even in his Tirunelveli Assembly constituency, Mr. Nagenthran polled 19,606 votes less than his rival, which is a rude shock for this sitting MLA. The only solace is that the lead he conceded to Mr. Robert Bruce in Tirunelveli segment is the least (19,606) than any other Assembly constituency.

In Tenkasi (Reserved) segment, DMK’s Rani Srikumar continued to lead the race right from the beginning to finish with an attractive victory margin over her nearest AIADMK candidate K. Krishnasamy, who has lost the electoral battle in this segment for the 7th time.

Dr. Rani Srikumar, a novice to electoral politics, polled 60,000 plus votes in Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sankarankovil and Vasudevanallur Assembly constituencie. The anaesthetist got more than 80,000 votes each in Kadayanallur and Tenkasi segments to reinforce her lead over Dr. Krishnasamy.

Even though BJP’s John Pandian polled more than 10,000 votes in Kadayanallur and 16,000 votes in Tenkasi Assembly segments than Dr. Krishnasamy, it was not enough for him to finish second as the AIADMK candidate polled more votes than the ‘Tirunelveli strongman’ in the remaining four Assembly constituencies, especially in Srivilliputhur, where he got 21,000 more votes than Mr. John Pandian.

