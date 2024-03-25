Congress, DMDK, BJP and Naam Tamilar candidates file nominations for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat

March 25, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Monday saw a flurry of activity in Virudhunagar Collectorate with candidates from four major parties filing their papers.

B. Manickam Tagore (Congress), Vijaya Prabhakaran (Desiya Murpokko Dravida Kazhagam) and Radhika Sarathkumar (BJP) first offered prayers at the Mariamman temple before they took out a procession to the Collectorate. However, a strong posse of police personnel posted outside the premises, ensured that only three vehicles entered the Collectorate.

Mr. Tagore was accompanied by two MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan (DMK) and A.R.R. Raghuraman (MDMK), Manimaran (Madurai rural south district secretary of DMK) and Sriraja Chokkar (Virudhunagar Congress district secretary), and filed the nomination with Returning Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan.

Even as an independent candidate was filing nomination, Mr. Vijaya Prabhakaran, accompanied by a large number of AIADMK and DMDK leaders and cadre, managed to enter the building. However, the police allowed only four persons, including AIADMK district secretary K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, to accompany the candidate to enter the Returning Officer’s chamber.

Earlier, while waiting outside the chamber, an impatient Mr. Bhalaji knocked at the door of the Returning Officer as time was running out.

Even as the DMDK candidate was filing his papers, Ms. Radhika accompanied by her husband and actor, Sarathkumar, waited outside. The leaders of both alliances and candidates exchanged pleasantaries.

Naam Tamilar party candidate S. Kaushik filed his papers.

Ten candidates filed their papers on Monday. With this, 11 candidates have filed their nominations till date. March 27 is the last date for filing the papers.

