Congress district functionary’s death: police summon former TNCC president, MLA

May 06, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police special teams probing the death of Congress Tirunelveli functionary K.P.K. Jayakumar Dhanasingh have summoned 30 persons, including former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, whose names have been mentioned in the letter purportedly written by the deceased.

“They will receive the summons soon,” said a police officer here adding that two of the 30 persons could not be reached as their mobile phones remain switched off

Seven special teams have been formed to crack the mysterious death of Jayakumar, whose charred body was recovered from his farm in Karaisutrupudhur, his native place near Uvari on Saturday.

The police have started summoning those mentioned in the letters purportedly written by Dhanasingh and addressed to the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, and to his son-in-law – in which Jayakumar has cited threats from a few people.

One of the police special teams, led by Inspector of Panagudi, Ajith, inquired former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan in Palayamkottai on Monday.

“Jayakumar had approached me for getting loan of ₹ 10 lakh from a person known to me. When I asked him about repaying this loan, he replied that he would sell his shares in a public sector private bank and repay the debt. Unfortunately, I have been dragged into the inquiry unnecessarily,” Mr. Athithan said.

The police received information about contracts awarded to Jayakumar by a Church and obtained details of the ₹50-lakh worth contracts executed by him.

“While ₹ 30 lakh was given to Jayakumar, one of his family members had approached the Church officials requesting that the remaining sum be given to him. We are following up on this as well,” an officer said.

Another police team searched for likely evidences in the Congress party’s Tirunelveli east district at Karaisutrupudhur as Jayakumar was heading this unit.

Former TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, who met the bereaved family on Monday, said the police should arrest the real culprits involved in this “heinous crime”.

