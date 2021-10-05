Congress, CPI (M) protest farmers killing in UP

Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres staged separate demonstrations here on Tuesday protesting against the death of four farmers who were killed after a car ploughed through them in Uttar Pradesh.

Madurai urban district Congress president V. Karthikeyan led the protest in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Karthikeyan condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for not arresting the accused for the brutal killing of the farmers. “Video evidence of the gory incident has gone viral on the social media. But the Bharatiya Janata Party government is yet to arrest the son of Union Minister, Ajay Mishra,” he said.

However, the UP government was quick to detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who was proceeding only console the family members of the deceased farmers. “Is this a democratic country? Cannot a leader of a national party visit the house of farmers who were killed?” he asked.

He said that the Congress cadres will intensify the protest if Ms. Priyanka was not immediately released. The party’s rural north district president, Alathur Ravichadran, was present

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) cadres staged a protest condemning the Centre and the UP government for the death of the four innocent farmers.

The Centre has not bothered to find out a solution to the opposition to the three new farm laws even as the farmers were protesting for nearly a year now, said party’s rural district secretary, C. Ramakrishnan. “The farmers have not given up their protest, for the new law will not provide them remunerative price for their produce, make them slaves to corporates. Besides, the de-listing of certain important foodgrains and vegetables from the Essential Commodities Act will only lead to hoarding, create artificial shortage and result in exorbitant price,” he said.

When the entire protest was going on peacefully, the act of the Minister led to the murder of four farmers.

“Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, should own responsibility for the incident,” he said.

At least now, the government should take the issue seriously and try to find out a solution to the farmerss’ protest at the earliest, he said. The party’s urban district secretary, Vijayarajan, also spoke.