Congress condemns ‘Centre’s failure to prevent arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka’

February 27, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress cadre staging a protest in Pamban on Tuesday.

Congress cadre staging a protest in Pamban on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

All India Congress (Fishermen Wing) formed a human chain agitation at Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday to condemn the Union government for “failing to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu fishermen who were being arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel” and for its ‘nonchalant attitude.’

Fishermen wing leader Armstrong Fernando, who led the agitation in the presence of Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth and MLA KR Manickam, said that in the last 10 years, over 3,500 fishermen from Tamil Nadu had been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. While the courts at the island nation released them after long days of fight and agitations, the courts refused to hand over the impounded boats. It had been affecting the livelihood of the fisherfolk as they had borrowed heavy loans for their survival.

The Union government should have taken up talks with its Sri Lankan counterparts and ensured that fishing activity went on uninterrupted in the Palk Bay, he said.

Mr. Vijay Vasanth said that people in the coastal districts were thoroughly disappointed over the Centre’s failure to save the fisherfolk. The general elections for the Lok Sabha would bring in a new era and under the leadership of Congress, the country would reach a new high soon, he added.

The Congress would show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thoothukudi on Wednesday during his visit to the ity, Mr Armstrong said and added that the new government that would form at the Centre would solve the fishermen issue.

