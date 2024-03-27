Congress candidate for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha seat files nomination

March 27, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Congress candidate for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency C. Robert Bruce filed his nomination with District Collector and Presiding Officer K. P. Karthikeyan on Wednesday, the last day for filing of nomination.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate Sathya filed her nomination on Wednesday. Even though Ms. Sathya arrived at 2.10 p.m. to file her nomination, Mr. Robert Bruce, who entered the Collectorate a bit late, was allowed to go first to file his nomination, which triggered heated argument between the police and the NTK cadre accompanying the candidate.

Normalcy returned as the NTK candidate was allowed to go and file her nomination.

N. Ramakrishnan of Naam Indiar Katchi, E. Samuel Lawrence Ponniah of Viro Ke Vir India Party, and independents T.S. Buhari of Melapalayam, S. Rasool Maideen of Melapalayam, A. Hari Maharaja of Reddiyarpatti, S. Sundara Muneeswaran of Thiruvannanathapuram in Palayamkottai, S. Ganapathi Raman of Thiruvananthapuram, V. Kumar of Kodaganallur, K. Sivasubramanian of Ambasamudram, K. Mari Selvan of Melapattamudaiyarpuram near Alangulam, B. Kannan of Mela Seval, A. Subhash of Muthalaikulam near Nanguneri, S. Ulaganathan of Jancy Rani Nagar in Palayamkottai and S. Suresh of Cheranmahadevi filed their nominations.

Interestingly, K. Rajendra Retnam, a neurosurgeon, also filed his nomination as independent candidate on Wednesday.