July 07, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Congress cadre staged a protest in Madurai on Friday after Gujarat High Court dismissed the petition filed by party leader Rahul Gandhi to stay his conviction in a defamation case. Rahul Gandhi sought the stay of the conviction and sentence awarded to him in the defamation case by a court in Surat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.