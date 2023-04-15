Congress cadre stage protest

April 15, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 200 Congress cadre on Saturday staged a protest at the railway junction in Madurai against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as member of the Lok Sabha. They attempted to stage a rail blockade.

Madurai district president V. Karthikeyan, who led the protest, condemned the ruling BJP. Police personnel erected barricades at the railway junction to prevent the protesters from entering the premises.

The party cadre then staged a road roko in front of the railway junction and raised slogans. They said the action against their leader was nothing but political vendetta. They were picked up by the policl and detained at a marriage hall. and let off later in the day.