Congress cadre stage protest

Congress cadre staging a protest in front of the Kamarajar statue in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Condemning the repeated summons to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Congress cadre staged a protest here on Tuesday.

District president Durai Manikandan, who led the protest, said that Ms Gandhi was questioned by ED for the second time this month in an alleged money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper. It is done to tarnish our party’s image, he said.

“The BJP-led government has been misusing Central agencies against Congress leaders. The questioning of Ms Gandhi by ED in a fabricated case amounts to mental harassment,” he said.

They staged a peaceful protest condemning the alleged undemocratic move of the Modi government.

State executive committee member Mohammed Sidiqque and M. Sivaji, Corporation East Zone chairperson J. Karthik and other party functionaries took part in the protest.

Meanwhile, in Theni, a similar protest was staged by Congress cadre demanding withdrawal of the case against the Congress president. They condemned the Union government for misusing the ED as a tool to threaten the Congress.

District president Murugesan led the protest in which treasurer Balasubramaniam, vice president Sannasi and other party functionaries participated.