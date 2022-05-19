Congress cadre stage protest

DINDIGUL

Condemning the release of A G Perarivalan, who was serving life term in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress cadre staged a protest here on Thursday.

Staging a demonstration here, District Congress Committee president Manikandan said that it was the apex court which had given them the sentence. Now, the same court had freed a person. This is not acceptable.

The country had lost a Prime Minister and the assassins had planned it. Assassination was not a solution to any problem, the agitators said and strongly condemned the people and some parties, which celebrated the release of a person from the prisons.

In many other southern districts including Madurai, the Congress cadre staged a demonstration by gagging their mouth with a white band to register their protest. In Madurai, the DCC president Karthikeyan said that the judgement was unfortunate.

Other speakers said that when some political outfits wanted the release of six other convicts also, it is not clear why they were silent on those 16 others who were killed along with the former Prime Minister. Many children became orphans after the assassination.