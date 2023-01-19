Congress cadre stage protest seeking recall of Governor

January 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Congress on Thursday staged demonstrations in Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and Aruppukottai demanding the recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Addressing the cadre, Congress Legislative Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai said the Governor was the nominal head of the State and was sitting on 21 bills including those on NEET and ban on online games. “The bills passed by the elected government should be ratified by the Governor. If he does not, it would affect the functioning of the Government.”

Virudhunagar district president Sreeraja Chokkar said the Governor should not reveal his political affiliation. But, Mr. Ravi was acting like an RSS-BJP propaganda head. “We demand the recall of Mr. Ravi and appoint someone who is politically neutral as Tamil Nadu Governor.”

Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan took part in the protest held in the town.

Madurai

Meanwhile, Congress urban district president V. Karthikeyan led the protest at two place in Madurai.

He said that Mr. Ravi was continously making controversial statements and often expressed thoughts like an RSS man. “By making statements against the popular wish of the people of Tamil Nadu, he has lost the eligibility to continue as Governor and, hence, he should be recalled,” he said.

Party legal wing chairman Chandramohan, Congress councillors Jaihindpuram Murugan, S.S. Bose, Rajaprathaban and Murugan, were among those who took part in the protests.