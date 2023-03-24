Congress cadre stage protest against Rahul’s sentence

March 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police arrested 46 Congress cadre when they attempted to block a train here on Thursday in protest against the conviction of party leader Rahuhl Gandhi by a court in Gujarat.

As a court in Surat awarded two years imprisonment to Mr. Rahul Gandhi in a case pertaining to the adverse comments he had made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 in Karnataka, the Congress cadre staged the protest.

Condemning the conviction, the Congress cadre, led by party’s Thoothukudi town president C.S. Muralidharan staged a demonstration in front of the Thoothukudi – Mysore Express Train at Thoothukudi Keezhur Railway Station.

The police released them later. In the road roko organised at Vettoornimadam Junction, around 20 Congress functionaries, who took out a procession from the party MP Vijay Vasanth’s office, participated and raised slogans against the Union government.