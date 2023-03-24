HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cadre stage protest against Rahul’s sentence

March 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress party cadres staging rail roko at Keezhur station in Thoothukudi on Thursday protest against Rahul Gandhi’s sentence.

Congress party cadres staging rail roko at Keezhur station in Thoothukudi on Thursday protest against Rahul Gandhi’s sentence. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Police arrested 46 Congress cadre when they attempted to block a train here on Thursday in protest against the conviction of party leader Rahuhl Gandhi by a court in Gujarat.

As a court in Surat awarded two years imprisonment to Mr. Rahul Gandhi in a case pertaining to the adverse comments he had made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 in Karnataka, the Congress cadre staged the protest.

Condemning the conviction, the Congress cadre, led by party’s Thoothukudi town president C.S. Muralidharan staged a demonstration in front of the Thoothukudi – Mysore Express Train at Thoothukudi Keezhur Railway Station.

The police released them later. In the road roko organised at Vettoornimadam Junction, around 20 Congress functionaries, who took out a procession from the party MP Vijay Vasanth’s office, participated and raised slogans against the Union government.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.