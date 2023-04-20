ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre stage protest against Rahul’s disqualification

April 20, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Protesting the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction by a court in Surat in a defamation case, the Congress staged a demonstration in front of the post office at Maanur near Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Led by party’s Tirunelveli city district president K. Sankarapandian, the party workers raised slogans against the “hasty disqualification” of Mr. Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha after he was awarded two years imprisonment in a defamation case. They also condemned the manner in which he was evicted from his official residence.

 “While the Gandhi family donated its 19-acre ancestral property, Anand Bhavan, in Allahabad, [officially known as Prayagraj], to the nation, its scion was not even allowed to be in the house meant for an MP following the disqualification for political reasons,” the protestors said.

 Former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan and Tirunelveli MP S.S. Ramasubbu participated in the agitation.

 When the Congress cadre tried to lay siege to the Income Tax office in Thoothukudi, police arrested 34 persons including eight women. They were released later.

