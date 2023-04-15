ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre stage protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

April 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre stage protest at Dindigul railway station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Congress cadre on Saturday staged a road roko in front of the railway station in Dindigul protesting Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, his disqualification as Member of Parliament and eviction from his official residence.

The protest was led by the Corporation’s East Zone Chairperson and Congress Councillor J. Karthik.

Around 45 people, including women, took out a procession from Nagal Nagar raising slogans condemning Rahul Gandhi disqualification, and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police erected barricades preventing their entry into the railway station which led to a mild scuffle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar rail roko was organised by over 100 Congress cadre in front of the railway station at Kodai Road and it was led by Dindigul District (East) president Abdul Ganiraja.

The protestors, who came in a procession, attempted to enter the railway station. Even as police stopped them, the protestors staged a dharna on the road.

Led by DSP Emmanuel Rajkumar, police detained the protesters and took them to a private wedding hall. They were later released.

Similarly, Congress cadre were detained by the police when they tried to stage a picketing at Palani and Oddanchatram railway stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US