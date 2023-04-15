April 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Congress cadre on Saturday staged a road roko in front of the railway station in Dindigul protesting Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, his disqualification as Member of Parliament and eviction from his official residence.

The protest was led by the Corporation’s East Zone Chairperson and Congress Councillor J. Karthik.

Around 45 people, including women, took out a procession from Nagal Nagar raising slogans condemning Rahul Gandhi disqualification, and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police erected barricades preventing their entry into the railway station which led to a mild scuffle.

A similar rail roko was organised by over 100 Congress cadre in front of the railway station at Kodai Road and it was led by Dindigul District (East) president Abdul Ganiraja.

The protestors, who came in a procession, attempted to enter the railway station. Even as police stopped them, the protestors staged a dharna on the road.

Led by DSP Emmanuel Rajkumar, police detained the protesters and took them to a private wedding hall. They were later released.

Similarly, Congress cadre were detained by the police when they tried to stage a picketing at Palani and Oddanchatram railway stations.