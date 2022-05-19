Congress cadre stage demonstration

TIRUNELVELI

Protesting the release of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Congress cadre staged a novel protest here on Thursday by gagging their mouths with a piece of white cloth.

As Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri had announced that the party cadre would stage peaceful protest across the State to register their protest against the release of Mr. Perarivalan by the Supreme Court, the agitation was organised here. The Congress cadre, who gathered in front of their party’s Tirunelveli district office at Kokkirakulam raised slogans against the release of Mr. Perarivalan by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan led similar agitation organised in front of the Keezhanaththam village panchayat office in KTC Nagar.

“While the release a person, who was convicted in the case of murdering a former Prime Minister, by the Supreme Court is agonising the Congress cadre, the celebration of his release is traumatising everyone of us,” Mr. Manoharan said.

In Thoothukudi, the agitation was conducted near old bus stand in which Srivaikundam MLA Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj participated.

Similar agitations were held in Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.