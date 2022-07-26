Congress cadre stage demo

TIRUNELVELI

The Congress cadre staged a demonstration in front of their party office at Vannarpet here on Tuesday in protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s quizzing of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by party’s Tirunelveli city district president Sankarapandian, the party cadre raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre’s “misuse” of Central agencies to intimidate and crush the Opposition leaders.

Former union minister R. Dhaushkodi Athithan addressed the protesters.

In Thoothukudi, Congress cadre staged demonstration in front of the Old Corporation building after garlanding the statues of Gandhi, Kamaraj, V.O. Chidambaram and former chairman of Thoothukudi municipality Cruz Fernandez.

In Kanniyakumari district, the Congress cadre staged dharna in front of Anna Stadium in Nagercoil with party’s Nagercoil city district president Naveen Kumar presiding over the protest.