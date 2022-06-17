Congress cadre stage demo

Congress cadre try to lay a siege to the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Congress cadre and functionaries staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here on Friday, condemning the attack on their party cadre by police personnel at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The demonstration was led by Dindigul district party president Durai. Manikandan and senior members of the party who condemned the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summoning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for three consecutive days in a money laundering case linked to the ‘National Herald’ newspaper.

The protestors alleged that this was done with a view to taking revenge on Mr. Gandhi.

They raised slogans against the indiscriminate attack on Congress leaders who were present at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi during the interrogation. They also voiced out against the actions and governance of the Union government.

Later, there was a scuffle between the police and the protestors who tried to enter the Head Post Office which was barricaded by the police.

Following this, police personnel detained around 50 Congress party functionaries in a nearby marriage hall. They were let off in the evening.