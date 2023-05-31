Congress cadre stage demo for better basic amenities in Tirunelveli Railway Junction

May 31, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding proper basic amenities for the passengers and the public visiting the Tirunelveli Railway Junction, the Congress cadre staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Led by Tirunelveli city district president K. Sankarapandian, the Congress cadres raised slogans demanding basic amenities like seating, drinking water, clean toilets, wheelchairs for the aged and differently-abled etc.

As the seats near the ‘tatkal’ ticket reservation counters have been removed, the passengers or their relatives coming to the 130-year-old Tirunelveli Railway Junction have to sit on the floor. Hence, proper seating arrangement should be provided to these visitors, they said.

The escalator of Tirunelveli Railway Junction, which remains ‘out of service’ most of the days for reasons best known to the officials, should be properly maintained and made operational considering the interest of the senior citizens, women coming to the Tirunelveli Railway Junction with their luggage and kids, pregnant women etc.

The ‘rail water’, usually sold in the shops on the platforms, had been stopped completely while other private brand packaged drinking water bottles are available in these shops. Hence, the ‘rail water’ should be reintroduced for sale at least in the railway stations, the protestors said.

The protesters, after staging the demonstration, submitted a petition at the Office of the Station Master.