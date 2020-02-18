Congress cadre stage demo against LPG price hike

KANNIYAKUMARI
Condemning the increase of LPG price, the Congress cadres staged demonstration in the district on Tuesday.
Garlanding a LPG cylinder, the Congress cadres. of Kanniyakumari east district, led by Kanniyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar staged demonstration in front of the post office at Nagercoil. They said the frequent hike in the price of LPG had hit hard the poor and had become a cause of hiking the prices of other food stuff.
In the demonstration organised at Marthandam on behalf of Congress party’s Kanniyakumari west district wing, the participants raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre for increasing the LPG.
