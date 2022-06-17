Congress cadre stage demo against ED’s grilling of Rahul Gandhi

Congress functionaries staging a demonstration in front of the post office at Sreepuram in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Condemning the ongoing grilling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald Case, the party functionaries staged a demonstration here on Friday.

Led by the party’s Tirunelveli City District president Sankarapandian, the cadre staged a demonstration in front of Sripuram Post Office raising slogans against the Centre for “misusing its agencies” to threaten Opposition leaders. They said the ED personnel, who entered the Congress office in New Delhi, misbehaved with the party leaders there.

“The Narendra Modi-led BJP government can never cow down the Congress party through intimidatory tactics being unleashed by its agencies including the ED,” they said.

Former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Atithan addressed the protestors.

In Thoothukudi, the Congress functionaries led by party’s Thoothukud town district president C. S. Muralidharan staged a demonstration in front of the BSNL Office in which former MLAs Daniel Raj, Sudalaiyandi and Thoothukudi Corporation councillors participated.

Addressing the protestors, party leader Valsalan of Kerala Congress Committee said the political vendetta of the BJP would never deter the Congress from its crusade against the Narendra Modi-led “fascist government”.

In Kanniyakumari district, the Congress cadre staged demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Nagercoil and also at Karungal in which MLA Rajesh Kumar participated.