Congress cadre protest rejection of Tamil Nadu tableau

Congress cadre protest dressed as freedom fighters in Tirunelveli on Monday.

TIRUNELVELI

24 January 2022 17:43 IST

Protesting the rejection of Tamil Nadu’s tableau in the Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi, the Congress cadre staged a dharna in front of their party office at Kokkirakulam here on Monday.

Led by party’s Tirunelveli city district president K. Sankarapandian, the cadre condemned the Centre’s decision and termed the decision as “biased.” The cadre dressed like martyrs V.O. Chidambaram, Marudhu Brothers and Velu Nachiyar and national poet Subramaniya Bharathi and sat on the dais.

The protesters performed ‘paatha puja’ (washing the feet of the ‘martyrs’ and showering flower petals on their feet) and raised slogans praising the supreme sacrifice of the freedom fighters.

Advertising

Advertising

Former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan participated.