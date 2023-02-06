ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre protest outside SBI office in Dindigul

February 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The Congress cadre on Monday staged a demonstration in front of State Bank of India office here on Monday alleging that public institutions had forced to invest in the Adani Group, which was under scrutiny for committing irregularities.

The protest, which was part of a nation-wide agitation, was led by Congress district president Durai. Manikandan. It was held in the wake of American short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud by the Adani Group.

“The interests of a large number of people/policyholders, especially in the lower and middle strata of society, whose money was invested in LIC and SBI are at stake. How will people’s trust be regained? This is due to privatisation,” said Mr. Manikandan.

The protestors raised slogans against the Union government for its alleged complicity in the fraud committed in the stock market and condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being tight-lipped about the issue.

Vice-presidents M.H. Kaja Mohideen and P. Jothi Ramaligam, Youth Congress president Mohammed Aliyar and others took part in the protest.

