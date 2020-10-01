Congress cadre protest ‘attack’ on Rahul Gandhi

Congress party cadre on Thursday staged demonstrations in Virudhunagar and Sivakasi in the district to protest against the alleged attack on party leader Rahul Gandhi by Uttar Pradesh police.
The protesters, led by party Virudhunagar Town president Vaeyilumuthu and former municipal vice-chairman Balakrishnan, condemned the Modi Government at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government for the attack.
Mr. Gandhi, along with his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was marching towards Hathras to meet the family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman , who was raped and murdered by a gang.
The victim succumbed to injuries on September 29.
In Virudhunagar, the Congress cadre took out a procession from Madurai Road to old bus stand.
