Congress cadre observe fast against CAA

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union Government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress cadres observed hunger strike here on Monday.

Led by party’s Tirunelveli city district president Sankarapandian, the Congress cadre observed the fast in front of the party office at Vannarpet in which former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan, former MP S.S. Ramasubbu and others participated.

All India Congress secretary and in-charge of party’s Tamil Nadu affairs Sanjay Dutt offered juice to the protesters to mark the end of the agitation. He said the BJP, in a bid to divert the people’s attention from economic slowdown, skyrocketing inflation, unprecedented unemployment crisis in the past six years, had deliberately introduced the CAA despite a stiff opposition from the political parties, more importantly from the public.

“People have voluntarily started revolting against this law. Honouring the people’s sentiments, the Centre should withdraw CAA,” Mr. Sanjay Dutt said.