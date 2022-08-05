Madurai

Congress cadre flay Centre for price rise

Congress cadre stage a protest in front of Srivilliputtur bus stand on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT
S Sundar Srivilliputtur August 05, 2022 18:23 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:23 IST

Scores of Congress workers were arrested when they staged road roko protesting against the Centre for increase in prices of essential commodities and for harassing Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, by misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The party Virudhunagar West district president, A. Rengasamy, led the protest in front of bus stand here. The cadre blocked the road raising slogans against the Centre.

“The common man is hit by the increase in prices of essential commodities. The Centre has not spared even rice and dairy products in imposing GST. GST is being levied on pencils used by schoolchildren,” said Mr. Rengasamy. Stating that the price of construction materials too have increased stalling the constructing industry, he pointed out that the price of paint alone has increased by 30 per cent in the last few weeks.

Stating that several industrial units were suffering because of increase in taxes and hike in prices of raw materials, he said the impact of this would be realised in real terms in few months from now, he said.

Besides, the cadre condemned the Centre for harassing the Congress leaders with the ED. “After failing in finding some irregularities or other in the Gandhi family, the Centre is trying to falsely implicate them in the National Herald case. The Centre is only trying to chase the Gandhi family members from politics”, he charged.

Party cadres also staged protest in Virudhungar, led by the town president, Nagendran.

