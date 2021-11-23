Congress blames BJP for fuel price hike

MADURAI

23 November 2021 22:10 IST

Congress party members targeted the Union government and the BJP for the high prices of petroleum products.

Shouting slogans at a protest organised at K. Pudur bus stand, Madurai District Congress Committee president V. Karthikeyan said the BJP was in no mood to listen to the suggestions made by Opposition party leaders. As a result, the common man suffered by paying huge prices for all essential commodities.

When the UPA was in power, the international crude oil prices were volatile. The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had handled the scenario in a much better way that the common man did not feel the heat. Today, the prices of all essential commodities touched a new high forcing people to face hardship.

The people should neglect the BJP and support the Congress, which alone had the ability to rule the nation, they said.